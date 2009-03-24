Samsung unveils Q320 and R522 laptops

Samsung has added the 'ultra-light' 13.4 inch Q320 with a slot load optical disk drive and the R522 which boasts a five hour battery life.

Samsung describes its 13.4in 16:9 laptop as 'the perfect notebook for mobile enthusiast who appreciate excellent craftmanship'.

Although it bears the 'ultra-light classification' the Samsung Q320 weighs in at 2.2 kg, but that does include a long-life six cell battery which offers 4.6 hours worth of use.

Other specifications include Windows Vista Home Premium as the OS, an Intel Centrino 2 processor and an nVidia GeForce G105m graphics card.

The Samsung Q320 will be available from April in Europe, with no price declared as yet.

Samsung R522

Samsung also unveiled the R522, which is apparently 'designed for the way you live your life'.

That statement is made because of what Samsung claims is 'advanced battery power' providing the 15.6 inch 16:9 laptop with a five hour battery life.

Described as 'ultra-sleek and stylish', intriguingly the R522 has touchpad lighting and a chargeable USB port so you can keep your devices up and running even when the laptop is powered down.

Oh, and if the Intel Centrino 2 processor alone isn't enough, the keyboard is coated with the 'latest medical technology' to keep it bug free. Hygiene; the latest tech must-have.

The R522 is also available in April, with no price or graphics card details available.