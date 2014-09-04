Lenovo ThinkPad Helix scores fresh update, new accessories

Lenovo’s not giving up on 2-in-1 laptops for business not matter much we question them. The vendor has apparently had enough success with the Lenovo ThinkPad Helix that it’s throwing the device a fresh update and some new accessories.

Without any sort of updated name, the new 11.6-inch ThinkPad Helix looks identical to its predecessor, at least on the tablet end, with that almost-matte aluminum finish all around. What has changed are the Helix’s accessories, namely the keyboard docks that you can purchase alongside it.

That said, we’re told the notebook is 15% thinner, and lighter, at 1.8 pounds and 0.38 inches thick – a marked improvement. This was made possible in part by the Intel Core M Broadwell chip, which allows for fanless designs, something Lenovo used to great effect here.

Also thanks to that CPU is the new ThinkPad Helix’s improved battery life, which Lenovo pegs at up to a whopping 12 hours with the new Ultrabook Pro Keyboard accessory attached. (The standard Ultrabook Keyboard is said to provide the Helix with 8 hours – still not too shabby.)

Both keyboards allow for all sorts of use modes that Lenovo fans have come to expect, with the Ultrabook Pro being plenty more flexible and overall more laptop-like. The standard keyboard is more fixed in its use modes, not too unlike the Lenovo Miix 2 11.

If you’re interested in picking up one (or a fleet) of these pro machines, the new ThinkPad Helix launches this October for $999 (about £606, AU$1,068) with the Ultrabook Keyboard included. Expect to see the more capable Ultrabook Pro Keyboard land January 2015.

Meet the first modular business all-in-one PC

This is the ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 23, a modular, all-in-one PC monitor designed specifically to work with all of Lenovo’s current ThinkCentre Tiny PCs. The 23-inch screen FHD screen sports a bracket in the back specially designed to easily accept these small form factor PCs.

This way, users and IT managers can either easily move desks, take their work computer home or on business trips. (Perhaps more importantly, this tool-less installation should make IT repairs and upgrades even easier for desktop-based fleets.)

The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 23 offers front-facing USB 3.0 ports with audio support and an optional optical disc drive. Plus, the this monitor is VESA mountable, though it comes with a stand that allows for tilt and height adjustment.

The intriguing ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 23 will be available this October starting at just $279 (around £169, AU$298). But remember: this is just a screen – you’ll have to pick up some ThinkCentre Tiny PCs to match your new modular monitors.