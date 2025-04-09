Framework's Laptop 12 goes on sale today with a 12-inch touchscreen, and I can't believe this cheap notebook will run on a Core i5 CPU
Framework Laptop 12 pre-orders are now live, and while originally designed for students, the company claims every adult who tried the device has shown interest in owning one.
This business laptop features a 12-inch touchscreen with a 1920x1200 resolution, over 400 nits of brightness, and both touch and stylus input capabilities.
Unlike most budget-friendly notebooks, the Framework Laptop 12 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, coupled with up to 48GB of DDR5-5200 RAM and 2TB of NVMe storage. It exceeds expectations given its size, making it a good laptop for programming.
A practical solution for long-term use
The device is easily repairable and upgradeable. Its metal structure is wrapped with an overmolded, shock-absorbing TPU over rigid PC/ABS plastic.
You don’t have to worry about breaking it, as every component, from the battery to the display, is easily replaceable, with QR codes linking to repair guides.
Framework’s founder and CEO, Nirav Patel, said that the Framework Laptop 12 is, “the purest manifestation of our vision and product philosophy at Framework, and is in many ways the product I started the company to create.”
The Laptop 12 comes in five pastel color options with a color-matched stylus, supports Wi-Fi 6E, and includes four modular expansion slots, including USB, DisplayPort, and HDMI, all of which are user-upgradeable.
Taking cues from modular concepts like Lego, the Laptop 12 replaces internal cables with POGO pin connectors, simplifying repairs. The 360-degree hinge prioritizes laptop mode for everyday use, while enabling tablet functionality for note-taking.
This is likely to be a good laptop for engineering students or anyone who enjoys disassembling and reassembling devices, as the Framework Laptop 12 offers plenty of room for hands-on tinkering.
