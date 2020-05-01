Microsoft rebrands Visual Studio Online and slashes the price

Microsoft has renamed its online code editor tool Visual Studio Online as it looks to offer developers more ways to build and create online.

The service will be now known as Visual Studio Codespaces, with the re-branded identity starting to appear within the coming weeks and months.

Microsoft has also announced the new price structure for active Codespaces starts at $0.07 per hour for the basic tier, offering an overall reduction of 50 percent in prices.

Visual Studio Online was first unveiled November last year and is a browser-based code editor. With the new identity, the company now wants to emphasize that it is more than just "an editor in the browser."

Visual Studio Codespaces

Announcing the change, Nick Molnar, Visual Studio’s principal program manager, said, “To better align with that sentiment, and the true value of the service, we’re renaming Visual Studio Online to Visual Studio Codespaces."

"Need to quickly prototype a new feature or perform some short-term tasks (like reviewing pull requests)? Create a Codespace! Your Codespaces are simply the most productive place to code,” he added.

These new prices will be effective starting May 19, when Microsoft’s virtual Build 2020 developers conference kicks off. The new pricing structure is as below:

Basic Linux instance: Comes with 2 cores, 4 GB RAM. It was priced at $0.24 and will be now available for $0.8

Standard Linux instance: Comes with 4 cores, 8 GB RAM. It was priced at $0.45 and will be now available for $0.17

Premium Linux instance: Comes with 8 cores, 16 GB RAM. It was priced at $0.87 and will be now available for $0.34

While developers with self-hosted environments will have an option to register their machine at Codespaces and enjoy browser-based editor for free.

Via: Techcrunch