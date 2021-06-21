Microsoft Edge update makes switching between devices seamless

Microsoft is rolling out a new update for its Edge browser that will allow users to easily pick up where they left off when switching between devices.

The software giant's tab sharing feature has undergone months of testing on desktop and mobile in Edge's Canary Channel and now it will soon be available to users that aren't Microsoft Edge Insiders.

Microsoft Edge's new tab sharing tool allows users to send tabs to different devices with just a few clicks so that they don't need to email a URL to themselves or go through their history to find a particular webpage in order to pick up where they left off.

The company's tab sharing tool is now rolling out to a small group of users on Windows 10 and macOS though it will likely become available to all Edge users soon.

Sharing tabs in Edge

To test out Edge's tab sharing tool, you'll first need to open a webpage in the browser, click on the address bar and then select the “Send this page” option.

Doing so will allow you to send the current webpage you're viewing to all of your support devices that are currently signed into your Microsoft account. The shared tab will then appear on the receiving device with a notification from Microsoft Edge that includes both the name and URL of the webpage.

Alternatively, you can also right-click on any link in your address bar and select the device you want to share it with. It's worth noting that you will need to have Microsoft Edge installed on your other devices and be signed into your Microsoft account to take advantage of this feature.

Since the release of Chromium-based Edge last year, Microsoft has continued to add new features to its browser. While tab sharing is a welcome addition to Edge, both Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox have allowed users to send tabs to other devices since 2019.

Via Windows Latest