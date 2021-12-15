Live
AWS is down again - here's all we know
Twitch, PSN, Hulu and more all affected
By Mike Moore published
Cloud computing service AWS appears to be suffering another outage, taking down a large number of major websites.
The outage began around 7am PT/3pm GMT, with thousands of incident reports flagged on tracker site DownDetector.
We're tracking the outage as it happens - so stay tuned for more updates as we get them...
The official AWS service status dashboard isn't showing any major issues as yet, but the site itself is very slow to load, possibly indicating something is going wrong.
The only issues currently displayed are concerning "AWS Internet Connectivity" across its Northern California and Oregon areas - part of the AWS US-WEST-1 region.
AWS says it is, "investigating Internet connectivity issues to the US-WEST-1 Region."
Video game services appear to be particularly affected, with PlayStation Network, Twitch, League of Legends, Valorant, Apex Legends and Halo all seeing problems.
As mentioned, thousands of complaints have landed on DownDetector, with users across the US, Europe and Asia all reporting AWS issues.
This has led to a knock-on affect for other popular websites that are hosted on AWS services, which also appear to have gone offline.
According to DownDetector, the likes of Hulu, Intuit QuickBooks and DoorDash have all seen issues, as has Amazon.com
