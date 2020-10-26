KashFlow adds VAT dashboard to its arsenal of accounting tools

KashFlow, the cloud-based accounting software from IRIS Software Group, has been given a minor makeover. So that the package falls in line with the government’s Making Tax Digital (MTD) initiative, Kashlow now comes armed with a VAT dashboard, which will enable professional accountants to better manage VAT chores for their clients.

Businesses are under pressure to ensure that they are fully compliant with the looming MTD deadline for VAT-registered records to be kept in digital form. The tweaks are therefore timely. The dashboard feature offers improved management of VAT tasks and promises a speeded up workflow come returns time. However, the deadline for this requirement has now been extended to April 2022, giving businesses a little more breathing space.

The dashboard area will offer accountants a much clearer way of separating their MTD VAT clients from those who don't need to be involved in the transition, such as companies that aren’t registered for VAT. There are other enhancements coming to KashFlow too, with innovative colour-coding of digital VAT returns indicating different status levels.

KashFlow Connect

Navigation has been fine-tuned to enable much easier connectivity between the dashboard and other key areas including Return Summary Reports and Return Daily Reports within the KashFlow Connect platform. The IRIS designers have also made KashFlow more versatile when it comes to sorting data. Similarly, a new progress bar makes the accountancy software more user-friendly by displaying a clearer position in the submission process.

JF Sullivan, Chief Product Officer for IRIS Software Group says, “While no silver bullet, technology has, and will continue to play, a central role in helping accountants support businesses through these uncertain times and throughout the next normal. Accountants have done an incredible job in reacting quickly to address clients’ needs, they now have the tools needed to be proactive and act as a business’ guide as we move forward.”