Kashflow accounting service review

Anyone wanting an accounts solution, with VAT and self-assessment support to go with it, should find KashFlow appealing for its powerful set of features and functions.

KashFlow prides itself on keeping things simple, which is always good news when you’re dealing with your accounts and anything tax-related. This cloud-based software solution can be used from anywhere and at any time, just as long as you can get connected.

Launched back in 2005, the service focuses its online accounting sights on small business owners and is now part of IRIS software. Today, KashFlow comes armed with a full suite of tools, which can not only let you tackle your accounting chores, but can also be used to take on payroll and HR duties too. There’s a lot inside KashFlow, but the downside of that is you could find yourself a little overwhelmed by its bulky feature set.

Pricing

Currently, KashFlow is available in three different package variants that come with the benefit of no annual contract and it’s possible to cancel at any time too. The Starter package costs £8 a month plus VAT and is aimed at sole traders, contractors and small businesses. You can send unlimited quotes and 10 invoices, along with reconciling 25 bank transactions. Although it’s only a single user account it works with bank feeds, has a mobile app along with a customizable dashboard.

The Business edition is £16.50 per month plus VAT and is aimed at growing businesses and limited companies. This has the benefit of allowing unlimited quotes and invoices, plus you can reconcile unlimited bank transactions. It’s multi-user and lets you manage and submit VAT returns online.

Finally, KashFlow has its Business and Payroll package, which costs £22.50 per month plus VAT, which has all of the aforementioned features along with added payroll functionality. At the time of writing KashFlow also had more competitive pricing based on an Annual payment plan, rather than the monthly costings shown above. If you’re happy to commit then that might offer savings.

Features

KashFlow is aimed primarily at UK users, and as a result comes with lots of functionality aimed specifically at small business owners with VAT to deal with as part of their obligations. It is also compliant with the UK government’s Making Tax Digital vision.

In addition, KashFlow also comes with a raft of tools that can handle expenses, contact management, fixed asset management as well as being able to administer payroll and HR. The latter two features can be integrated using KashFlow’s modular setup, which makes it a very versatile package.

Central to your workflow is the Dashboard and supporting menu system, which seems to feature just about anything you could ever need during the course of any given business year. There’s a recent new feature to KashFlow, which allows you to integrate your Square payments into the system. KashFlow says that you currently get your first £1000 of card transactions and a Square Reader for free.

Performance

KashFlow comes with a lot of functionality built into it, which once users have got up to speed with its power, report that it works dependably enough. However, while the cloud-based nature of the software service is impressive it does tend to get hampered by a less-than-intuitive design.

The rather clunky navigation tends to slow up progress, as does the need to familiarize yourself with all of the various sections. Things do improve as you become more acquainted with its many different levels though.

Ease of use

While KashFlow shouldn't put off users who are less familiar with the workings of accountancy software and services, it does tend to take a while to become familiar with the many different faces of the menus. We found that taking a tour of the knowledge base makes a lot of sense in terms of familiarizing yourself with functions.

However, the knowledge base in itself is quite a read, which means that becoming familiar with all of the features inside KashFlow takes time. Nevertheless, if you’re willing to put in the work then the menu system does eventually start to make sense. Be prepared to spend more time drilling down through the hierarchy of those multiple menus though.

Support

While KashFlow does have a dedicated support infrastructure the feedback it seems to attract is mixed. To get started, if you have a fairly basic query, you have to head towards the aforementioned KashFlow knowledge base, which is a hub that does offer a wealth of information on all of the main features and functions.

From there, you'll find there’s also a support email address, while UK users can get to speak to someone on the phone from within their account, which could be particularly useful if you’re using one of the more complex KashFlow interface options. KashFlow does also have training videos available, but these are charged as extras.

Final verdict

There’s no doubt that KashFlow packs a lot into this cloud-based range of options. While the service is available in the US and elsewhere, it feels like it has a more UK-centric outlook, which is something underlined by its strong emphasis on dealing with VAT.

With a lot of features to contend with the slight downside to KashFlow is its rather clunky user interface, which can be tricky to operate, especially if you're a newcomer to its innermost workings. The user experience is saved thanks to a decent main dashboard, which gets you to where you want to go, but once you’re in the menu system KashFlow can quickly become troublesome.

Nevertheless, KashFlow is packed to the hilt with features, many of which come well suited to growing small businesses. Used in its most basic edition, however, KashFlow is also appealing for freelancers and sole traders.