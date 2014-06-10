Tech savvy firms urged to switch to .uk as Stephen Fry leads the charge

By Web  

For when .co.uk is just too long

Mouse
Will the new domain attract more clicks?

UK domain registry Nominet has rolled out a new .uk top-level domain (TLD) for people and businesses wanting a "shorter, sharper" domain.

More than 10 million .co.uk domain holders will be given five years to decide whether they want to sign up for a .uk address or stick with what they have.

British actor and Twitter extrordinaire Stephen Fry is one of the first to have made the switch from .com to .uk.

In a statement, Nominet said it expects that the new domain, which will coexist with the existing .co.uk address, will appeal to UK-based "tech-savvy entrepreneurs and start-up businesses".

Its launch brings the UK in line with other countries including Ireland, France and Germany, which have launched the TLDs .ie, .fr and .de respectively.

See more Web news