Intel brings units together to develop Internet of Things solutions

Intel may have been late to the mobile party, but it's making every effort not to miss the Internet of Things (IoT) boat before it sets sail (possibly to a far away land full of Wi-Fi enabled fridges, kettles and bathroom scales).

According to Reuters, the company has created an 'Internet of Things Solution Group' to develop software and hardware for electronic IoT devices. Headed by Doug Davies, previously the leader of Intel's embedded chip group, the new unit will report directly to Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. No pressure, then.

Intel has already developed its own CPU, named Quark, for use in IoT devices. The low-power SoC (system-on-chip) processor features on its Galileo Board that can be used in do-it-yourself hardware projects.

Broad range

Intel's new group could work on an almost limitless range of potential products as the IoT phenomenon is based around letting you connect any object up to the internet by integrating Wi-Fi functionality in it.

That includes an increasing number of wearable tech products creeping into the market, some of which feature chips by ARM, a company focused on developing "high-performance, low-power" processors for IoT devices. Its Cortex-M3 CPU has wormed its way into early smartwatches on the market, including the Sony's SmartWatch 2, the Qualcomm Toq and Pebble.

Cisco recently formed a similar unit, dubbed the (wait for it) 'Internet of Things Group', which will focus on partnering technology start-ups in the field and assisting with research, security, sensors, real-time analytics and applications.