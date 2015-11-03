Firefox now gives you greater privacy by blocking third-party trackers

Mozilla has bolstered the security of the Firefox browser's private browsing mode by adding a new feature called Tracking Protection.

If you've ever wanted to keep your browser history and cookies (bits of information downloaded by websites) away from prying eyes, you'll have likely used Private Browsing mode (known as Incognito in Google's Chrome browser) in the past.

Private Browsing Mode deletes your personal information when you close the browser window. However, according to Mozilla, it can't stop you unknowingly sharing your personal information with third parties that are separate to the site you're visiting.

Part of the latest version of Firefox (v42), Tracking Protection changes that by going one step further and blocking content like ads, analytics trackers and social share buttons that may monitor your behaviour across sites without telling you.

FireLocker

In a YouTube video, Nick Nguyen, VP of Firefox, noted that some websites may load quicker with tracking protection enabled, and adverts containing trackers won't be displayed — which may mess-up the layout of certain websites.

To indicate when trackers are being blocked, Firefox displays a shield in the new Firefox Control Centre, which places security and privacy controls in the address bar. It can be used to turn off Tracking Protection while keeping traditional Private Browsing mode active.

Mozilla reckons that it makes Firefox the only browser out there to give you control over the data that third parties receives from you online. So, sorry, Chrome, Safari, Edge and Internet Explorer users: third parties are apparently still collecting your delicious data.