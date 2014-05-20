Facebook's commercial interruption spreads to the UK and beyond in June

Facebook has confirmed its auto-playing video advertisements will spread from its U.S. homeland for the first time next month.

The 15-second television-like spots, which are placed between posts within a user's news feed, are scheduled to roll out in the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Canada and Australia in June.

Although, the commercials haven't proved too invasive, as they're muted until clicked upon by the user, Reuters reports Facebook will proceed with caution so as not to "annoy" members too much.

The news agency claimed although the roll-out will begin in time for the World Cup, which could lead to a whopping influx of advertising cash for the publicly-traded social network.

Up to scratch

Even if the commercials do prove a distraction from the business of viewing and commenting on status updates and photos, at least the content should be bearable.

All Facebook ads much pass a Facebook administered quality control test before being posted to News Feeds. Facebook also spends months working with marketing partners to ensure the ads are up to scratch.

The roll out will increase Facebook's potential earnings from advertising, which were up 82 per cent year on year, for the first three months of 2014.