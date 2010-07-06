Facebook denies England sponsorship deal

Facebook, not doing a deal with the FA

Facebook has revealed to TechRadar that it will not be in the running for sponsoring the England football team, despite speculation that the site was in talks.

The Telegraph had reported this week that Facebook was one of the forerunners to take over sponsorship of the team after Nationwide announced it was ending its sponsorship after 11 years.

FA-cebook

While it seemed highly unlikely that a company like Facebook would sponsor England, the story has been picked up by a number of sites, who note that BlackBerry, O2 and Orange are also in the running.

TechRadar contacted Facebook and a spokesperson told us: "Facebook is not in talks with the England Football team regarding sponsorship."

This will be great news to Fabio Capello, who banned the England players from using social-networking sites while at the World Cup.

Not that it actually made much of a difference to their performance.