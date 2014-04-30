Unitrends unveils a bundled disaster recovery package

Unitrends has released a bundled software package designed to enable mid-market and large enterprises to establish a comprehensive backup, archiving and disaster recovery ecosystem for $1,999 (about £1,188, or AU$2,157). The Unitrends Certified Recovery Suite (UCRS) is available from now until June 30, the company said in a statement.

The UCRS includes three core capabilities: enterprise backup for physical, virtual and cloud data protection, virtual backup, and disaster recovery. All three solutions, which can still be purchased individually, feature automated monitoring to determine if and when trouble occurs.

Founded in 1989, Unitrends specializes in backup appliances for business continuity. Based in Columbia, S.C., the company has approximately 4000 customers globally but has yet to announce more than $100 million in revenue. The company acquired competitor PHD Virtual in December of last year.

Disaster recovery a boon for IT?

The disaster recovery market has grown more competitive in the past year, with major players like IBM and Oracle recently making additional investments to provide more disaster recovery tools to its portfolio.

Last week, Oracle launched a new Database Backup Service and Storage Cloud Service designed to provide quick and easy backup and recovery of data from on-premises databases or from the Oracle Cloud. Two days prior, IBM said SoftLayer clients had been granted access to disaster recovery and security services that are designed to ensure data security and continuity during breaches and disaster-related events. IBM also said it will open two new cloud-based resiliency centers in Raleigh, N.C. and Mumbai, India to help speed up recovery times for SoftLayer clients.