Google opens Add-On stores for Docs and Sheets

Search outfit Google has attempted to beef up its Docs and Sheets services to give it an edge over its rival in the cloud office field, Microsoft.

According to a Google blog post, the add-ons can help people create tables of contents, embed Twitter tweets into their documents, run mail merges, connect with Google Maps and Google Analytics, and add new fonts to documents.

The new features are classified as being experimental, but since most of Google's live products are in Beta, this will come as no surprise.Google is also making its Sheets

Adding on

According to Google, it's now possible to browse add-ons for Docs and Sheets, with an option to download them, from the menu of any open document or spreadsheet. Once an add-on is installed it becomes available across all of your documents or spreadsheets and can be used right away.

One of the functions is Letter Feed Workflows, which routes a document to the right people and adds a simple "Approve" button right inside your document or spreadsheet. This means that a person can be notified as soon as it 's approved, and can publish the final version with a single click.

Our favourite is the ability to create a bibliography without leaving Docs. The EasyBib Bibliography Creator helps cite books, journals, and websites in MLA, APA, and Chicago style by entering in titles, journal article names, and websites right inside the document.