BroadbandEverywhere launches satellite broadband service

You don't get it without a dish

Frustrated broadband users in England and Wales have been given a new option in the shape of satellite broadband service promising up to 20Mbps from BroadbandEverywhere.

Launched by technology retailer Box, it's available to any premises with good access to a southern facing sky.

The service uses Astra 2F satellite, operated by SES, located at the orbital position 28.2 degrees east, and will expand the area it covers when SES launches the Astra 2E satellite in September.

Jason Fernyhough, Project Lead for BroadbandEverywhere, told TRPro that the service will extend to Scotland but that it is not yet clear how far it will reach, and that it's possible to get coverage in Ireland.

He also said that all the kits installed so far have provided bandwidths of 18-20Mbps.

"BroadbandEverywhere frees users from the limitations of terrestrial internet connections, and brings fast, reliable broadband, anywhere," Fernyhough said. "It enables high speed internet without a phone line or mobile dongle, unaffected by landscape."

Business potential

The company is making a number of packages available, including one for small businesses. Fernyhough said the kit to receive the signals sells at about £300.

The launch will do something to increase broadband provision in rural areas, coming days after Parliament's Environment and Rural Affairs Committee called for the Government to place more emphasis on improving basic speeds in rural areas. Last week Culture Secretary Maria Miller wrote to local authorities asking them to reveal their plans to improve local broadband infrastructures.