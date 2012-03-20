Boris Johnson slammed over Twitter account 'misuse'

London Mayor Boris Johnson is under fire for changing the official @MayorOfLondon Twitter account to promote his own re-election campaign.

Johnson upset rivals by transferring the publicly-funded account, set-up to bring news of the mayor's official duties, to @BorisJohnson, earning himself over a quarter of a million followers.

He, or more likely his campaign team, also changed the account's primary website link to the BackBoris2012.com website in place of the official City Hall page.

Embarrassing u-turn

Labour claimed the switcheroo was a misuse of public resources and now the floppy-haired, Old Etonian has been forced into an embarrassing u-turn... of sorts.

Mayor Johnson tweeted: "To be clear - @BorisJohnson will only be used for discussing mayoral duties. To follow me on the campaign trail, follow @backboris2012," ensuring another sneaky plug.

He also removed the link to his campaign website, but the account will remain as @BorisJohnson.

A campaign spokesman said: "He (Johnson) did not expect this openness and honesty to have created such hysteria.

"So in case there is even one Londoner who has a problem with what he did, he will not use that account for the campaign and instead can be followed from the political front on @BackBoris2012."

Via: Guardian