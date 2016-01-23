10 reasons why Facebook could be building the Matrix

Mark Zuckerberg wants more than just your face. He wants everything. It may have started out as a cute way to share messages and photos, but Facebook has grown to become a family of apps – WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. Now for phase two.

Facebook is increasingly becoming a primary news source, but in the next few years the former social network will become a major broadcaster, shopping magnate, personal data archivist, virtual reality creator and, for some, a major internet access provider.

Is Facebook trying to build an all-encompassing Matrix?