iD Mobile is first UK MVNO to offer VoWi-Fi

iD Mobile has become the first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in the UK to offer its customers Voice over Wi-Fi calling (VoWi-Fi).

VoWi-Fi works over a normal home wireless network and will help those in areas with poor 3G and 4G coverage, especially indoors.

More than 100,000 iD customers with compatible handsets can take advantage of the service immediately. These include the iPhone 5S, SE, 6, 6S, 7, 8 and X, as well as their ‘Plus’ variants, and more are expected to come online later this year.

iD Mobile also offers a range of SIM only deals.

iD Mobile VoWi-Fi

“We’re continually looking at ways in which we can improve our customers’ experience and Wi-Fi Calling is the latest development,” said Paul Walsh, head of operations at iD Mobile. “No network has 100% coverage and most of us have experienced a time where we’ve failed to get signal, whether that be a basement coffee shop or a room or two at home – this is where Wi-Fi Calling saves the day.”

A number of other operators, including Three and EE, offer Voice over Wi-Fi.

iD Mobile was launched in 2015 and uses Three’s network to deliver its services. It has developed a reputation for value and flexibility and claims to be the only network to offer data rollover, cap bills and EU roaming.

It is however required by European law to let customers use their allowance in EU nations at no extra cost.