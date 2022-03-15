Horizon Forbidden West's Ashly Burch will reveal eight new games at the Future Games Show

Audio player loading…

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, an upcoming preview stream that will show off a slate of new releases coming later in the year, will be hosted by Horizon Forbidden West stars Ashly Burch and John Macmillan.

Burch - who portrays Aloy in the game, as well as Tiny Tina in the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - and Macmillan, who plays Varl, will present the preview stream, which is scheduled to be broadcast on March 24.

The Spring Showcase will feature over 40 games, including eight exclusive reveals. Those will span a debut gameplay trailer for the RPG Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, a deep dive into the gameplay of airship scavenger Forever Skies, an announcement from Elite: Dangerous developer Frontier Foundry, the premiere of a new game from Demagog Studios, and a showcase of upcoming titles from Team17.

Alongside trailers, you can expect announcements and developer interviews that will touch on major titles and smaller releases across PS5 , PS4 , Xbox Series X , Xbox One , Switch , and PC.

To watch the show, tune in to Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter or GamesRadar on March 24 at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 10pm GMT (March 18 at 9am AEDT).

(Image credit: Future)

“It’s a privilege to be presenting the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 24 with my friend and fellow Horizon co-star, John Macmillan,” Ashley Burch said in a press release.

“I'm really looking forward to the show. Tune in on the night for a bunch of sweet, sweet exclusives, reveals and other fun stuff!”

Streamers can co-stream the Spring Showcase when it’s live and apply to become an official partner of the show .

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase will be followed by another two preview shows later in the year.