You’ll never guess Google’s most valuable Android app of 2020

Google One , the search giant's equivalent to Amazon Prime, emerged as the surprise leader in SensorTower’s list of top grossing Android apps worldwide for the first half of 2020.

For the first time, Sensor Tower split its list to provide a more granular perspective on the most lucrative applications around. While Tinder rules the overall leaderboard across both App Store and Google Play - earning about $433 million - the dating app plays second fiddle to Google One in the Android marketplace.

We reached out to Sensor Tower to obtain more data about the estimated revenue generated by Google One, but it's likely in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Google One

The subscription service costs as little as $19.99/£15.99/AU$24.99 per year (for a total of 100GB) and is mainly used as additional cloud storage , over and above the 15GB Google users get by default. Other options are available up to 30TB, which costs a staggering $2999 per year.

For Google One to top the rankings, at least 10 million Android users must have purchased subscriptions over the last six months (55,000 per day), which still accounts for less than 1% of the user base of Google’s operating system - the world’s most popular.

Google One allows you to add up to five family members, talk to Google experts and enjoy extra benefits from other Google products, such as special hotel pricing, Google Play credits and more.

However you don’t get YouTube Premium yet (that will cost another $18 per month), nor YouTube Music.