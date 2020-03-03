Google Cloud Next, Microsoft MVP and Adobe Summit all go virtual thanks to coronavirus

Three more major technology conferences have been called off and converted to online-only events following the global coronavirus outbreak.

Google Cloud Next, which was slated to take place from April 6 to April 8 in San Francisco, Microsoft MVP Summit (scheduled for March 16 to March 20), and Adobe Summit (March 29 to April 2) have all been impacted.

The three are the latest to join the long list of important technology events cancelled due to the coronavirus threat.

Digital conference

A statement posted on Google Cloud Next’s website states that the online event will still be held on April 6-8.

Google has announced that it will give all attendees access to the virtual event and plans to refund the cost of tickets as well as the cost of their hotel stay.

Earlier this week, Nvidia announced that its GTC conference, slated to be held in San Jose between March 22-26, was also being turned into a virtual event due to health concerns.

Most notably, the GSMA had to call off its annual Mobile World Congress event last month, with Facebook’s F8 Developer conference also impacted. The GDC or Game developers conference has also been postponed to a later date.

Companies like Twitter and Facebook have also banned all nonessential employee travel, with the former also replacing physical interviews with virtual ones as a precautionary measure.

Both Google and Microsoft are still scheduled to host their developer’s conference in the coming months. Though there is no official announcement about the Microsoft Build and Google I/O as of now, these events may also be turned to virtual ones.

Via: The Verge | ZDNET