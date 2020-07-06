Get 95% off RemotePC for a year with this fantastic deal

TechRadar has partnered up with RemotePC for an exclusive, limited-time offer of just $3.48 for the first year, for up to 10 computers. That translates to a savings of about 95%, so if you’re in the market for a feature-rich and powerful remote desktop solution for either personal or business reasons, this is a great opportunity.

Remote desktop software like RemotePC enables employees to easily and securely connect to their workstations from anywhere in the world, giving teams greater flexibility. Of course, this has been particularly useful following the outbreak of Covid-19, during which time thousands of businesses have turned to remote desktop applications to maintain day-to-day operations.

We reviewed RemotePC earlier this year and were particularly impressed with what it had to offer, giving it 4.5 stars. In terms of features, security, ease of use, price, and user support, RemotePC got top scores across the board.

RemotePC was $69.90/month now £3.48/month| 12 months | 10 computers This RemotePC deal is a fantastic option for small businesses looking to invest in remote desktop software. A huge saving of 95% means your business can enjoy all the great features that RemotePC offers at price per month that's less than a subscription to Disney+. Don't miss out on this limited time offer!View Deal

One of RemotePC’s biggest advantages is its tight security. As mentioned in our review, RemotePC has “TLS v 1.2/AES-256 encryption for both remote computer access and file transfers, plus support for firewall and proxy servers. Access to each computer is protected by a Personal Key, acting like a second password to the host.”

User support is another area where RemotePC stands out. This is an important factor when choosing a new remote desktop provider, even one as simple to set up as RemotePC, because you never know when you’re going to need help. You can chat online with a technician or member of user support 24/7, or call any time between 6:00 AM to 11:30 PM (PST).

On top of having great security and user support, RemotePC is also packed with features that businesses will find particularly useful, like one-time access for collaboration, drag-and-drop file transfers, and remote session recording. You also get access to RemotePC Meetings, for video meetings and shared live video with augmented reality.

RemotePC runs on all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS/iPadOS, and Android, making this a safe choice for businesses with remote workforces.