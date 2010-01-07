Project Natal hit by cost-cutting measures

Cost-cutting measures mean Microsoft has had to scale down Project Natal, claim latest games industry reports

Project Natal is coming to an Xbox 360 near you later this year. And Microsoft has released a new video demo to explain a little more about the background to the new motion controller.

We have already been treated to Steve Ballmer's CES keynote – in which the Natal news was one of the highlights – yet there is still a lot that gamers want to know about how the thing actually works.

Elsewhere, there are reports emerging that Project Natal has been hit by cost-cutting measures in order to provide the final hardware to the consumer at the lowest price. We have contacted Microsoft and a number of games developers for further information on this.

Providing Microsoft can launch Natal in time for Christmas at an agreeable price point with a decent launch line-up of titles, we will be happy.

Via CVG and VG247