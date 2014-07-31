What's behind Oculus Rift DK2's visuals? A Galaxy Note 3, apparently

The second Oculus Rift developer kit may be one of the hottest bits of tech right now, but it lifts its visuals from an older device. The Samsung Galaxy Note 3, to be exact.

An iFixit breakdown of the Oculus DK2 showed the VR company had used the exact 5.7-inch AMOLED panel from the Note 3 in order to feed a 1080p image to each eye. Oculus is overclocking the display to run at a higher refresh rate, according to the report.

The display, which hides within a little rubber case, retains the touch module and the Note 3's front panel featuring holes for the home button and the front-facing camera.

You can see iFixit's teardown in the video below.

Where'd it get them?

Oculus had previously played coy about where it obtained the improved screen for the latest kit, not mentioning Samsung at all.

The Facebook-owned firm reportedly has an arrangement with Samsung to build its own VR kit, but it could just as easily have bought up a bulk supply of Note 3 replacement displays online.

We asked Oculus for more information on its Note 3 use, but the firm offered a standard "no comment" response.

