Kinect games: here's what you can buy

At its E3 keynote in June, Microsoft talked up a range of games that will work with the Xbox Kinect motion-sensing gaming system, which is now on sale.

With these titles, promises Microsoft, "your living room will become a zoo, a stadium, a fitness room or a dance club."

Where the Kinect games have been reviewed by our colleagues on CVG, GamesRadar.com and Official Xbox Magazine we've included their scores below.

On 16 September, Microsoft announced a further five Kinect games, with a less casual slant. These five games are:

codename D (Grasshopper Manufacture, Microsoft Game Studios)

From the makers of killer7 and the No More Heroes series. You must fight to survive an amusement park filled with twisted and eerie creatures.

Project Draco (Grounding, Microsoft Game Studios)

The director of Phantom Dust and Panzer Dragoon releases a 3D flying shooter. Use Kinect to control your dragon and train it as a partner in combat.

Haunt (NanaOn-Sha, Microsoft Game Studios)

Dodge traps and outwit ghosts in a haunted house.

Steel Battalion Heavy Armor (Capcom, From Software)

This all-new game revives the Steel Battalion series. Set in Manhattan, 2082, where computers and almost all modern technology have been lost, the American army lands in New York to begin its first big offensive of a ground war.

Rise of Nightmares (SEGA)

Rise of Nightmares is a horror game promises to use the new controls of Kinect for Xbox 360 "to give players the ultimate fright."

Here are the Xbox Kinect games that were announced at E3.

Star Wars

Microsoft and LucasArts announced that they will bring Star Wars to Kinect in 2011.

EA Sports Active 2

EA has confirmed that its forthcoming EA Sports Active 2 title will be fully compatible with Microsoft's Kinect motion controller for the Xbox 360.

Kinectimals

Like Tamagotchi for the Xbox generation, Kinectimals lets you adopt animals such as a tiger cub. Your Kinectimal will come running when they hear your voice, respond to commands like "jump," "roll-over" and "play dead," and purr when you scratch them behind the ears.

OXM's rating: 8 / 10

Kinectimals review on OXM

Your Shape: Fitness Evolved

Ubisoft's calorie burning fitness game lets you interact with virtual environments, adding visual effects that respond to your movement and impact. Choose a personal trainer to help you meet specific fitness goals and take yoga or Martial Arts classes. As you exercise, you'll get feedback on your progress.

OXM's rating: 8 / 10

OXM's Your Shape: Fitness Evolved review

Kinect Joy Ride

Described by Microsoft as "the first controller-free racing game," Kinect Joy Ride is a Kart racing game where you steer with an imaginary steering wheel. Try explaining to your neighbours what you're doing when they peer in the window.

CVG's rating: 5.3 / 10

Joy Ride review on CVG

Kinect Sports

Probably not one for people in upstairs flats, Kinect Sports has you jumping, running, boxing and kicking balls. Kinect Sports features football, beach volleyball, bowling, table tennis, boxing and track & field events.

CVG's rating: 7.9 / 10

Kinect Sports review on CVG

Kinect Adventures

Jump, dodge and kick your way through levels that include floating in outer space, riding the rapids, mountaintop obstacle courses and an underwater observatory.

CVG's rating: 6.3 / 10

Kinect Adventures review on CVG

Dance Central

Described as " the first full-body, controller-free dance video game with fun choreography for beginners and experts," Dance Central promises to introduce you to over 90 dance routines created by professional choreographers. Features tracks from Lady Gaga, No Doubt, M.I.A. and others. We're liking the look of this one.

OXM's rating: 8 /10

Dance Central review on OXM

Forza 4 Kinect

Forza 4 will be Kinect enabled, and in the Kinect mode you'll be able to steer with an invisible steering wheel, just like when you were a kid and you sat in the passenger seat of your parents' car.