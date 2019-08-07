Exertis to offer refurbished handsets to resellers

Mobile distributor Exertis is to offer “high quality” refurbished handsets, along with comprehensive support, to resellers.

The company plans to offer a wide range of premium handsets and will launch the service with Samsung.

All units will be delivered as-new, complete with a USB cable, wall-charger, SIM tool and a 24-month warranty. Exertis will offer a 24-hour handset replacement as part of its 24/24 support service.

Exertis refurbished devices

It hopes the service will be an attractive proposition for resellers targeting the business market.

“We are offering a very high quality, refurbished handset with a high level of service but at a compelling price point, said Stephen Smith, head of sales for 2nd Lifecycle.

“There is a growing market for premium refurbished handsets which provide a superior finish and an alternative to inconsistently graded devices. In addition, our solution supports a more environmentally friendly approach to the mobile phone market where devices are being re-used rather than disposed of, as well as peace of mind for the customer and an ‘as new’, out of the box, flagship phone for mid-range money.”

The market for refurbished handsets is growing, with CCS Insight predicting 2.6 million units will be sold in 2019. Refurbished handsets are seen as a way of helping consumers and businesses cope with the rising cost of flagship devices and also minimise e-Waste.

Many vendors and retailers offer trade-in programmes which discount the cost of a new device, boosting sales in what is a saturating market – especially in the high-end segment.