EE says it's nearly connected all the UK's roads to 4G

The UK is edging closer to full 4G coverage, according to the latest figures from EE surrounding its work across the country.

The operator has revealed that its 4G network now covers 94% of all roads, equivalent to over 322,000 miles of roads across Great Britain.

Far from just covering major population hubs such as cities and towns, the network now offers 4G coverage to some of the most remote parts of the country, including a presence in every national park in Great Britain this year, with more than two thirds of total area now covered.

UK 4G coverage

“Having access to a resilient and reliable mobile network has never been more important," said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business.

"Our 4G network covers more of the UK’s geography than any other, and we’re continuing to invest in it right across the UK to keep our customers connected and bring coverage to rural areas for the very first time. 4G forms the basis of our award-winning 5G network, and with this investment we’ll be able to roll out the latest mobile technology to even more parts of the UK.”

EE says that its network expansion will help cope with an expected yearly 40% increase in 4G data usage, and also help it continue to roll out 5G coverage across the UK.

Its 4G network also helps support the nation's emergency services, forming part of EE’s Emergency Service Network partnership with the Home Office, ensuring that anyone hurt or stranded in remote locations is able to be recovered quickly and safely.