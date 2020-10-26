Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are already available at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals don't usually rear their heads until the day itself, however with Amazon launching its early sales today we're seeing bundles and discounts hitting the shelves right now, despite it only being October.

Amazon's early Black Friday deals went live today, and will run through to November 19. As part of these offers, you can save up to £20 on a range of Nintendo Switch deals, from the handheld-only Lite model through to the difficult to find grey console.

These Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are hitting some of the most recent titles as well - like Super Mario 3D All-Stars which can be found with a Nintendo Switch Lite for just £229 or the Switch itself for £309. You'll also find games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons getting involved here, but this is where we flip the script.

While Amazon's £229 price tag on the Switch Lite bundle is a decent price right now, you'll actually find a better offer available at Currys if you're looking for the main console. There, you can pick up a red and blue (or grey) Nintendo Switch deal that includes the latest Animal Crossing for just £299 - £10 cheaper than other retailers have it right now.

You'll find all these Nintendo Switch bundles just below, but keep in touch for more Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals over the next few weeks.

Not in the UK? You'll find plenty more Nintendo Switch deals at the bottom of the page.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £229 at Amazon

You'll find Animal Crossing available for the same price as the bundle above as well. Again, this is the cheapest we've seen this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle, but other retailers have also been offering this price for a while - which means more discounts may be squeezed out closer to Black Friday. Grey Model | Yellow Model | Turquoise Model | Pink Model

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing: £299 at Currys

So, this is a bit of a special mention because this Currys offer isn't strictly part of the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we're looking at here. However, Currys has the edge over Amazon if you're looking to pick up a copy of Animal Crossing with your fully fledged console. You'll find both the game and red and blue console (or the grey version) for just £299 right now.

Nintendo Switch | Minecraft: £299.98 £289 at Amazon

The cheapest fully fledged console in Amazon's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, this bundle adds Minecraft to your order for just £10 more than the main console itself. That's a great value, but as a cheaper game it's worth noting there may be better deals in the future. That said, we're not likely to see this drop below £279 and even that price point isn't guaranteed. Linked here is the grey model, but you'll also find this deal available on the red and blue version as well.

Nintendo Switch | Just Dance 2020: £299 at Amazon

The red and blue Nintendo Switch comes with Just Dance 2020 for £299 at Amazon. That's among the cheapest prices yet on Nintendo Switch bundles this year - not least due to the stock shortages earlier in 2020.

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £328.99 £309 at Amazon

If you're after a healthy dose of nostalgia, you'll find the Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle discounted to £309 at Amazon right now. That's £10 cheaper than other retailers are pricing this bundle, which makes it an excellent buy right now. This is the red and blue model but you'll also find the grey model included in this bundle as well. View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8: £318.99 £309 at Amazon

Mario Kart 8 is the perfect pickup if you're looking to put those Joy-Con to work with multiplayer on your new console. Amazon's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are dropping this price to £309 - again, £10 cheaper than other retailers. You'll also find the grey model on sale for the same price as well.

