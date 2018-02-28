Don’t forget to vote for Shop Idol 2018!

Shop Idol, in partnership with Alcatel, sees staff from every major mobile retailer compete for the prestige of being recognised as the best sales and customer service agent in the UK.

This is the only competition of its kind, and since its launch in 2003, over 3,000 competitors have taken part in the Mystery Shops, interviews and challenges to determine their product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, their sales acumen!

Contestants enter Shop Idol for different reasons – for many it’s the opportunity to boost their career, for others, it’s a chance to prove to themselves and their company what they’re capable of. It’s simple to sign up and put your skills to the test.

How does it work?

Entrants sign up online by clicking here.

Those with the most support go through to the Mystery Shop stage.

Top scorers from the Mystery Shop stage go through to regional finals consisting of interviews and challenges.

Only 12 contestants will attend: by the end of the day only the final six will remain as the judges further whittle down the candidates.

There are only a few days left of the Big Vote, so make sure to enter to take part – or back your colleagues or employees by voting for them to go through to the next stage! Please click here to enter, and here to vote for your favourite sales person.

