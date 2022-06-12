Diablo 4’s final class revealed in in-depth gameplay trailer

Audio player loading…

Activision Blizzard may not yet be a part of Microsoft, but that’s not stopped them from rocking up in the Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda Showcase to give a chunky gameplay video of Diablo 4 in action.

Blizzard took the opportunity to reveal Diablo 4’s fifth and final class: the necromancer. This commander will be able to summon skeletons and other ghoulies to find alongside it their battles against Lilith’s demon horde.

You can see the necromancer in action in this gory reveal trailer:

While the necromancer reveal is cool to see, it was also great to get a more detailed overview of the more significant changes coming in Diablo 4. Blizzard walked through not just the open world but also how the shared player experience will feature in the action.

Diablo 4 has no linear story campaign this time around. Instead, it’s a fully open world you can explore in your own time, dotted with nearly 150 dungeons to conquer. There are also enemy strongholds for you to eradicate. Every time you take down a stronghold you’ll be rewarded either with a new permanent human settlement or a dungeon to explore. In this way, you’ll slowly turn the world to your own ends.

Blizzard also took the chance to show off even more of its shared world in action, where players can join together to take down massive bosses and also take part in PvP. Though, as soon as you engage in PvP you open yourself up to be attacked by other players. However, if you’re good enough and continue to wipe out other human players then you’ll be highlighted to all the players in your shared world – if they can take you down then they’ll be rewarded with a bounty of loot.

Have a watch of the gameplay video to see all of this stuff in action:

Another neat feature is all the crossplay and co-op opportunities. Play with friends in couch co-op too. I can’t wait for this gory ARPG.