Daisy Group combines channel businesses into Digital Wholesale Solutions

The Daisy Group has completed a major restructure of its channel business, combining three units into a single enlarged division it claims can serve all of partner’s digital infrastructure needs.

The new unit, called Digital Wholesale Solutions, will inherit the teams, platforms and product portfolios of Daisy Wholesale, Daisy Distribution (the firm’s mobile distribution operations) and Daisy Worldwide, which offers international voice services.

The company says that although Digital Wholesale Solutions will still have access to the benefits of being part of the larger Daisy Group, it will operate at an arm’s length with the freedom to develop its own strategy in order to better serve its customers.

Daisy Wholesale Solutions

“For the past 6 months, we have been working to bring our Channel businesses together into a single team while ensuring we continue to improve what we do for our partners,” said Terry O’Brien, Daisy Group CEO.

“With our combined skills and capability, I have a clear vision for our new business to become a Super-Aggregator for the Channel. I want us to make life as simple as possible for our partners by offering the best and broadest product portfolio, at the best price and with the best support from one place, so that they can serve their customers brilliantly.”

“If you are a start-up or an established telecoms or IT services business, come and talk to us,” added Nathan Marke, chief digital officer. “With our scale, high quality portfolio of connectivity, mobility, voice, cloud and product offerings, all built exclusively for the Channel, our advanced platform and our amazing team, we can help you build a more profitable future.”