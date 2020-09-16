Crysis Remastered looks glorious in 8K on PC in new trailer

Crysis Remastered has just been shown off again, with developer Crytek posting a new ‘tech trailer’ video on YouTube showing the game running at 8K resolution with some seriously impressive results.

Naturally enough, this is all part of Crytek’s drive to persuade fans that the upcoming remaster will look suitably glorious, after negative reaction to earlier leaked gameplay footage caused the game to be delayed and revamped.

The results look suitably stunning all-round, as you might imagine, particularly when the nanosuit is shown off in the clip, not to mention the aircraft carrier scene where the ray-traced reflections and driving rain look particularly atmospheric. The video shows the original Crysis visuals for comparison, too (and they still look pretty decent in all honesty).

There’s certainly plenty to look forward to for PC gamers going by this 8K footage, and we also get a glimpse of 8K at max details (known as the ‘Can it run Crysis?’ mode). And presumably 8K with that particular graphics setting is going to give even the most powerful gaming PC a headache.

Testing times for the RTX 3090?

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the RTX 3090 will cope with the strain, as Nvidia is plugging this graphics card as the 8K king.

Here at TechRadar, we are always keen to run new games through their paces at 8K resolution to see how they fare, so we’ll most certainly be doing this with Crysis Remastered. Stay tuned for the results.

Of course, if you’re thinking about 8K gaming, remember that you don’t just need a powerful PC, but also an 8K display. And given the cost of making 8K work, it’ll remain a very niche prospect for the time being – although in all likelihood, Crysis Remastered in 4K will probably look almost every bit as good.

Crysis Remastered comes out on September 18, just a couple of days from now, on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.