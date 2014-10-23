Intel's updated server chip road map shows SoC delay, new Xeon D-1500

The new Xeon CPUs will be much smaller than current ones

Intel refreshed its public processor roadmap just over a week ago and while it does not reveal anything fundamentally new, it does show that the follow up to its Atom server SoC, the C2000, has been postponed by almost a year.

Denverton, which is supposed to be a refresh of the current Avoton family, has been pushed in 2015 according to the slide which covers the whole of 2014 and expires in Q1 2015.

Intel already confirmed at IDF last month that it will unveil a Broadwell-based system-on-chip under the Xeon banner and we now know that it will be called the D-1500.

Both Denverton and the new Xeon D part are expected to use about 15W of power and are likely to be fabbed at 14nm.

It looks likely that the push is due to constrained capacity as Intel ramps up production of the Core M in time for the holiday season.

Whether that delay will have any impact on Intel's capacity to compete with ARM server parts remains to be seen. Cavium, AMD and Applied Micro all have parts on the market and HP is already using AM parts in its Moonshot servers.