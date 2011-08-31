Sony Vaio L series 3D all-in-one PC shown at IFA

The latest 3D Sony Vaio L series touchscreen multimedia all-in-one PC will be shown off at IFA 2011.

The Vaio L 3D - or Vaio VPCL21S1E/B to give its full name – is described as a slim all-in-one desktop with a 24-inch Full HD Vaio LED backlight display.

It has 2D to 3D upscale from the touch of a button and has a 3D HDMI input which will allow you to connect up your PS3 and play 3D games.

You can check out video of all the best Sony products on show at IFA below:

"New VAIO L Series 3D offers more ways to enjoy your favourite entertainment," explains Sony.

Restless native

"'Native' supported 3D content includes movies on Blu-ray Disc, games and videos. You can also enjoy 3D panoramic still images captured with Cyber-shot digital cameras and Alpha DSLR digital cameras by Sony," it continue.

"There's also a dedicated button on the bezel that instantly converts 2D content like Blu-ray Disc movies to simulated 3D at a single touch."

Also bundled is Family Paint 3D software, an integrated HD webcam, a WEB button to "get you online in seconds" and an HDMI out so you can route the picture into your HD television.