LG's first curved AIO PC aims to cover all angles

Curved monitors are all rage at the moment (just like 3D ones were in their heydey), and LG is jumping on the bandwagon with the first 21:9 all-in-one PC with a curved display.

The 29V950 has a 29-inch display boasting a 2560 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

At its heart is an Intel Pentium dual-core 3805U, a just-released fifth-generation 14-nm Broadwell part clocked at 1.9GHz with 2MB cache and a TDP of only 15W.

Other notable features include 4GB of RAM (DDR3L type), a 1TB hard disk drive, 802.11ac, two 7W speakers, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a card reader, two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports plus HDMI in/out.

Power play

Some of those parts are meant to be used in laptops which means that the 29V950 should have a fairly low power usage.

The device also has a tuner which means that it can turn into a TV when required. LG has also included a nifty feature called Homedrive which allows content stored on the computer to be accessed from a mobile device from any location.

Availability of the 29V950 is yet to be confirmed as is pricing.