Computers fail, hard disks crash and memory chips fry, irrespective of the oodles of money you've spent on surge protectors, SMPS and state of the art power backups. That's the dark side of computing.

When it's time to go, it's time to go, and it usually happens at a bad time. There's no point fretting over the loss, though. Instead, use the plethora of tools out there to minimise the damage.