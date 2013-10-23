Possible specs for Nvidia GTX 780 Ti reveal card that just outruns Titan

Late last week Nvidia outed a number of announcements to show it was still kicking in the graphics card world.

While it mostly showed off new software, the company did introduce a new card called the GeForce GTX 780 Ti. At the time we were left with little more than a mid-November release time frame, but now we may have a peak inside the new card.

Some forum members at Chinese site Chip Hell have purportedly uncovered a image that may show specs for the Titanium 780 variant. If accurate, they're pretty wild.

According to the slide, the 780 Ti is equipped with a GK110 Kepler GPU with 2,496 CUDA cores, 208 texture units, 48 ROPs, and 3GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 6008MHz. This all gives it a base core clock speed ticking in around 902MHz and 954MHz when boosted.

By our calculations, the better equipped Titan's clock speed hits 876MHz even when boosted, which makes the 780 Ti a touch faster than Nvidia's best part.

The numbers might not be as farfetched as they sound, considering even the original Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 beat out the Titan's base clock speed.

Image credit: Chip Hell

What we're looking at potentially is more frames per second, better shaders, and bigger explosions from a lower-end card – or at least more than you bargained for.

Speaking of price, there are also unconfirmed rumors that the GTX 780 Ti will end up selling around the $650 (about £401, AU$675) price range.

If the price sticks, that puts it above the rumored price of AMD's Radeon R9 290X. Prices for the card have churned around the $549 (about £339, AU$570) range.

Via Hot Hardware