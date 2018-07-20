Cisco reveals $100m investment in UK AI

Cisco has announced a major investment into the UK's AI scene.

The networking giant has revealed a $100m (£77m) commitment that includes a new partnership with University College London (UCL) aimed at creating one of the world's largest AI research centres.

The facility will house between 200 and 250 masters students and researchers looking to take on some of the biggest AI industry challenges, as well as continue Cisco's 30-year relationship with UCL.

“It’s wonderful to renew our partnership with Cisco and work together to upskill the UK in machine learning and artificial intelligence,” said UCL provost Professor Michael Arthur. “I’m particularly looking forward to opening the new AI Centre in the coming months to position us as a sector leader in computer science.”

Cisco UK AI investment

AI is forecast to add an estimated £630bn to the UK economy by 2035, and the launch has the support of the Prime Minister, who after meeting Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, called the announcement, "welcome news"

"Developments like this will help with our ambition to put the UK at the forefront of the AI and data revolution,” she added.

The launch forms part of Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration for the UK, as it looks to support the growing digitalisation across the nation.

Alongside the new UCL facility, Cisco is also launching a digital inclusion program for the elderly, and supporting green energy and transport projects.

“Technology is permeating everything we do, not only opening up new markets, but creating more opportunities for individuals, businesses, and countries," said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO, Cisco.

"Cisco is committed to driving innovation in the UK and to our continued partnership with the UK government through our Country Digital Acceleration programme. We believe that the UK’s expertise in AI and its commitment to making sure future innovators have the right digital skills will help ensure the nation’s citizens are well-positioned to capture the opportunity ahead.”