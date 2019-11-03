Canelo vs Kovalev live stream: how to watch tonight's Alvarez fight online from anywhere

All eyes are on Sin City tonight! Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has the chance to make history and become a four-weight world champion against Sergey Kovalev tonight. And you can watch all the action as it happens, no matter where on Earth you are, with our Canelo vs Kovalev live stream guide.

The Mexican born fighter has already won titles at light middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight and will be stepping up two weight divisions for this clash.

Canelo Alvarez vs Kovalev - where and when The Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev fight will take place on Saturday, November 2 at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas. Ringwalks for the main event are expected to commence at around 10pm local time so that's 1am ET and a 5am BST start for fight fans in the UK.

Known as 'Krusher', Canelo's opponent in Vegas this time out will be 6ft tall Russian champ Sergey Kovalev. Best known for his trademark quick combos, Kovalev retained his belt in August following a stoppage win over Britain's Anthony Yarde , bringing his record to 29 knockouts in 34 victories.

Canelo's mastery of boxing has seen him notch up a fearsome pro record a fearsome 51-1-2, but can he make the leap up two weight divisions and score a victory over an experienced performer at this level?

Read on to find out how to live stream Canelo vs Kovalev fight from absolutely anywhere. Or, if you're in North America, you can head straight to learn about the DAZN coverage of the big fight.

Live stream the Canelo vs Kovalev fight from outside your country

In the US, UK or Canada? Then scroll just a little further down this page and we'll tell you who's broadcasting the boxing from where you are.

But if you're abroad this weekend then you'll need another way to watch and avoid possible geo-blocking. That's where using a VPN comes in.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev: US live stream

Streaming service DAZN once again has the rights to some sought after boxing action and will be the exclusive broadcaster for Alvarez vs Kovalev in the US. This time the main fight should start at 10pm PT and 1am ET. If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up to DAZN at its website. A contract will set you back $19.99 per month and the channel is promising 'over 70 fight nights per year' - that's where a $99 one-year contract looks like far better value. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to get a Canelo vs Kovalev live stream in Canada

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Canelo vs Kovalev in Canada, too. But unlike South of the border, Canadians are also offered the one month free trial. Subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same. The main event kicks of at 10pm PT and 1am ET.

How to stream Canelo vs Kovalev live in the UK

The great news if you're a Sky Sports customer is that you can watch all the action from Las Vegas without having to worry about pay-per-view. UK viewers can watch the action from 1am GMT on Sky Sports Action. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can watch the fight by purchasing a one-off Sky Sports pass with NOW TV, costing £9.99 per day, £14.99 a week, or £33.99 a month depending on how much Sky Sports you wish to take in outside of Sunday morning's boxing. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

How to watch the Alvarez vs Kovalev fight: Australia stream