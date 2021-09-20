BT brings forward net zero target to 2030

BT has brought forwards its target of becoming a net zero carbon business from 2045 to 2030 and for the same to apply to its supply chain by 2040.

The company says the move is in recognition of the recent UN climate change report which warned urgent action was required and that some elements of global warming were now irreversible. However, it also reflects changes made by BT already.

Since 2016, BT has reduced emission across its own operations by 57% and has done the same across its supply chain by 19%.

BT net zero

The firm also switched to 100% renewable energy across its network, offices, and retail stores in 2020 and will shift its fleet of 33,000 vehicles to electric or zero carbon by the end of the decade.

BT says it will work closely with suppliers and customers as it switches off analogue networks such as 3G by 2023 and PSTN by 2025, and believes the rollout of full fibre and 5G will help businesses and consumers make the changes required to be a net zero carbon economy.

The company is also launching a campaign to raise awareness and information about actions its customers can take to reduce their environmental impact.

“As the world looks to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, we must remember that the global climate emergency hasn’t gone away,” said Andy Wales, Chief Digital Impact & Sustainability Officer at BT. “BT is committed to climate action and today’s announcement will see us not just deliver on our public commitments to date but exceed them.

“Getting our own ‘BT’ house in order isn’t enough though. We must broaden the conversation around climate change by getting households up and down the country talking about it and helping them understand what they can do to help. That’s why I’d encourage all of our customers, colleagues and communities to get involved, by holding their own Sofa Summit, looking at the small, sustainable changes they can make.”

BT, which owns EE, is one of several telcos to have embarked on a sustainability drive with others also touting the positive benefits of mobile networks in tackling the issue.