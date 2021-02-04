Barclays offers a new digital receipt service

Digital receipt functionality has been added to the Barclays banking app, allowing consumers to dispense with the paper variant altogether.

Fashion brand H&M, Just Eat, Papa Johns and shoe retailer schuh are the first retailers to offer the option of a digital receipt, meaning that when a customer pays using their Barclays debit card, a record of the transaction is sent directly to their banking app.

Receipts can be easily matched up alongside transactions inside the app, which allows for quick and simple record keeping for budgeting and accounting purposes. There's no clear indication from Barclays as to when the feature will become more widely available, but the bank has said it'll be rolled out across more retailers in the coming months.

Digital receipts

The new feature works using technology from Flux, which is a digital receipts platform that lets retailers connect with banks. Outlets can process payments in real time without the need for any additional apps or QR codes. There’s also no need for sharing email addresses while a customer is at the checkout either.

Ruchir Rodrigues, Global Head of Digital & Platforms at Barclays said: “The pandemic has shown an increasing desire among consumers for the safety and security offered by a low-touch environment which digital receipts, along with other solutions such as contactless payments, enable.

The introduction of the digital receipts feature in the Barclays app gives customers a way to conveniently get an itemised receipt of their purchase straight into their app, offering them greater control and ease when managing their money.”