Amazon wants to get UK startups up and running online

Amazon has launched a new initiative aimed at helped British startups and small businesses get up to speed.

The Amazon Small Business Accelerator looks to help enterprises that may have seen their growth stymied by the global pandemic, and help them regain this momentum.

The scheme will test startups to see what stage of their growth they are at, and then offer advice and resources tailored to their progress.

Launched in partnership with small business support network Enterprise Nation, the accelerator will provide a free online training program for 200,000 smaller businesses, aiming to provide them with digital tools in order to recover lost income during the coronavirus crisis.

Amazon is also offering businesses that traditionally operate offline advice and guidance on the benefits of going digital through a week-long online bootcamp. The five-day event will give up to 1,000 companies access to experts and networking with other businesses, as well as 12 months of support from advisers on marketing, operations and managing finances.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy and by helping them we can help families, communities and the UK bounce back more quickly,” said Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager.

“Many businesses have found their way through the crisis by providing goods and services online. Now the Amazon Small Business Accelerator with Enterprise Nation will provide thousands of offline and online businesses with the skills, tools and support they need to succeed in the digital world, to reach customers through Amazon or any other service.”

Businesses signed up to the program will also be able to benefit from a range of discounts with Amazon Business, Amazon Web Services and other services provided by the company.

"Coronavirus has presented serious challenges for startups and SMEs, and never have more businesses called out for help, particularly with getting online," added Emma Jones, head of Enterprise Nation.

“This package of critical support will include tailored guidance for startups, recovery advice, and then tools for growth to help businesses weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.”