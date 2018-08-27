A new Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing video confirms all the rumors

Google’s latest flagship is due to make an official appearance some time in October, but leaks and rumors of both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been coming in thick and fast.

While the availability of the Pixel 3 XL on the Russian black market has pretty much taken away any surprises, a new unboxing video of the larger Google flagship handset has landed on YouTube and leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination.

The professional high-quality video reveals the Pixel 3 XL in all its hi-res glory, along with everything else that comes in the box.

First discovered by Android Authority and posted by YouTuber In DIGI , the two-and-a-half-minute video shows off the glass-backed phone, along with the wired USB-C Pixel Buds said to be accompanying the forthcoming Google flagships, as well as the usual charging gear. The video also reveals a Quick Switch adapter and #teampixel stickers.

Once the phone is booted, the video confirms there’s a notch on the large screen and that it’s powered by Android 9 . Also demonstrated in the video are the phone’s selfie capabilities.

As for what's reportedly under the hood, the Pixel 3 XL is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.