20TB by 2020: world’s largest hard drive to land within months

Western Digital seems poised to be first hard disk manufacturer to hit the 20TB barrier later this year when it releases the new Ultrastar DC HD650 hard disk drive, almost four years after its subsidiary (HGST) unveiled the first 10TB drive .

Like the latter, the HD650 uses helium gas to reach this capacity. The other technology that makes it possible is the host-managed SMR (Shingled Magnetic Recording); the downside of which is that it requires system software modifications and is therefore not a drop-in replacements for traditional hard drives.

Little is known about the drive, but we do know that there’s nine platters, each with a capacity of about 2.22TB, a 5-year limited warranty and a 2.5M hour MTBF (mean time before failure) rating as well as SATA or SAS interface. The HD650 is likely to pack at least 256MB of cache, if not more.

Seagate next?

Western Digital has yet to confirm pricing and whether these drives will be available in the channel. The bulk of these drives is likely to find its way to cloud and hyperscale data centers (think Google, Microsoft, Amazon or Alibaba).

Seagate has been quiet since the 2017 announcement when it claimed that it will have a 20TB HAMR-based drive on the market by the end of 2019 with drives bigger than 40TB available by 2023. With the fourth quarter of the year well under way, the countdown has begun for Seagate to deliver the goods.