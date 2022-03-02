Gran Turismo 7 trophy guide: all 54 trophies revealed

Gran Turismo 7 guides (Image credit: Sony / Polyphony Digital) Gran Turismo 7 track list: every course available Gran Turismo 7 car list: every car available in GT7

Gran Turismo 7 is packed with PlayStation Trophies for racing enthusiasts to unlock, but what exactly are the requirements for each one? And better yet, how many Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies do you need to collect before that precious Platinum pops?

In our Gran Turismo 7 trophy guide, we’ve gathered all of the trophies that you’ll be able to unlock - including every one of those elusive hidden trophies.

If you’re looking to increase your trophy level, or are simply curious to see what kind of challenges await you in GT7, check out the full Gran Turismo 7 trophy list below.

Every Gran Turismo 7 trophy

Platinum

Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy - Acquire all Gran Turismo 7 trophies!

Gold - 2

Hard Work Pays Off - Earned Gold in all licenses

- Earned Gold in all licenses (HIDDEN TROPHY) Finale - Fulfilled requirements for ending

Silver - 4

Circuit Master - Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

- Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience Going the Distance Together: The Autobahn - Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8,197 miles)

- Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8,197 miles) Speed Archdemon - Reached a speed of 600km/h (373mph)

- Reached a speed of 600km/h (373mph) Three Legendary Cars - Acquired three legendary race cars that were once destined to win 24 hour races

Bronze - 47

A Bit of a Boost - Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times

- Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times A Taste of Tuning - Bought and equipped tuning parts

- Bought and equipped tuning parts All-Rounder - Won races on 10 different tracks

- Won races on 10 different tracks By a Country Mile - Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two laps

- Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two laps By a Whisker - Won a race with a lead of 0.5 seconds or less

- Won a race with a lead of 0.5 seconds or less Circuit Apprentice - Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

- Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience Clean Racer - Completed a race without leaving the track of any collisions

- Completed a race without leaving the track of any collisions Going the Distance Together: The Atlantic - Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first ever non-stop Transatlantic flight: 5,810km (3,610 miles)

- Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first ever non-stop Transatlantic flight: 5,810km (3,610 miles) Digging the Dirt - Won 10 races on dirt tracks

- Won 10 races on dirt tracks Done in 60 Seconds - Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute

- Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute Going the Distance: 24 Hours of Le Mans - Drove the length of one complete 24 Hours of Le Mans race: 2,209.538km (1,372.942 miles)

- Drove the length of one complete 24 Hours of Le Mans race: 2,209.538km (1,372.942 miles) Going the Distance: Angeles Crest Highway - Drove the length of the USA's Angeles Crest Highway: 66 miles (106km)

- Drove the length of the USA's Angeles Crest Highway: 66 miles (106km) Going the Distance: Route 66 - Drove the length of the USA's Route 66: 2,451 miles (3,945km)

- Drove the length of the USA's Route 66: 2,451 miles (3,945km) Fill Her Up - Took a pitstop during a race which featured fuel consumption, and filled your tank

- Took a pitstop during a race which featured fuel consumption, and filled your tank Firm Favorite - Bought the same car 10 times

- Bought the same car 10 times Formula First Timer - Drove a Formula car

- Drove a Formula car Fully Licensed - Earned all licenses

- Earned all licenses Heavy Haulage - Bought a pickup truck

- Bought a pickup truck In-Depth Mastery - Finished 50 races in Sport Mode

- Finished 50 races in Sport Mode Join the 200-mph Club - Reached a speed of 200mph (322km/h)

- Reached a speed of 200mph (322km/h) Let’s Go Carbon Neutral! - Bought an electric car

- Bought an electric car Living with a Legend - Bought a car at the Legend Cars dealership

- Bought a car at the Legend Cars dealership Living Your Car Life - Started the first menu

- Started the first menu Looking Good! - Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts

- Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts Memento from Le Mans - Took a Scapes photo of an Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) on the Circuit de la Sarthe

- Took a Scapes photo of an Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) on the Circuit de la Sarthe Memento from the Nürburgring - Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 car on the Nürburgring

- Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 car on the Nürburgring Motor Mania - Stored 50 cars in your Garage

- Stored 50 cars in your Garage Moving on Up - Moved up five or more positions in a single lap

- Moved up five or more positions in a single lap New Treads - Took a pitstop during a race and changed your tires

- Took a pitstop during a race and changed your tires No Assistance Required! - Completed a race without any assist settings

- Completed a race without any assist settings No Car, No Life - Stored 100 cars in your Garage

- Stored 100 cars in your Garage Podium Fixture - Finished on the podium ten times

- Finished on the podium ten times Rain Royalty - Acquired your rain license

- Acquired your rain license Round and Round - Drove 500 miles (804.672km) on oval tracks

- Drove 500 miles (804.672km) on oval tracks Running on Empty - Ran out of fuel in a race which featured fuel consumption

- Ran out of fuel in a race which featured fuel consumption Safety First - Bought a safety car

- Bought a safety car Smoking Hot - Earned 10,000pts in Drift Trials

- Earned 10,000pts in Drift Trials Snap-Happy - Took 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos

- Took 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos Speed Demon - Reached a speed of 500km/h (311mph)

- Reached a speed of 500km/h (311mph) Sport Mode Debut - Finished a race in Sport Mode

- Finished a race in Sport Mode Squeaky Clean - Washed a car 10 times

- Washed a car 10 times Student of Motoring History - Completed the first car collecting menu

- Completed the first car collecting menu The First Step to Mastery - Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

- Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience Time Attacker - Took part in 100 time trials

- Took part in 100 time trials Toughening Up - Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times

- Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times Warning: Wide Load! - Fit a wide body

- Fit a wide body Wheely Good Fun - Bought 10 sets of wheels

Gran Turismo 7 has plenty of content to delve into, then, and you’ll need to experience everything it has to offer if you want to unlock every trophy available. Some trophies are certainly more challenging than others, but the list seems pretty achievable compared to previous games in the series like GT Sport. Interestingly, GT7 doesn’t include too many online-specific trophies, which should please those who prefer to focus on the game’s single-player campaign. However, there are a lot of "distance traveled" challenges that will take some dedication to obtain.