Buying Lost Ark: Is it free-to-play and does it have a subscription service

If you've heard about Amazon's new RPG you might be thinking about buying Lost Ark. After years in development, the Korean MMORPG is finally ready to go global. The game is now available now through various Founder Packs and will release to all players on February 11.

Smilegate’s Diablo-like MMO has exploded on Twitch already and it's not even officially out. The title feels primed to become another smash hit, much in the vein of New World.

Working with a framework of isometric looters of old, Lost Ark is all about big spells and even bigger weapons. The fantasy title originally launched in December 2019 in Korea and has been rolling out slowly across the world since. It is finally hitting Europe and the US in full later this week though. Players all around the world are now running around, smashing all kind of dragons and monsters with wildly overpowered spells.

However, some might be wondering - how do you get into the game? Is it free-to-play? What goods can you get for buying the various packs? Getting your head around what to pick up is a little much, but don’t worry. If you are a little confused and want some easy answers, you’ll find them below.

Is Lost Ark free-to-play?

(Image credit: Smilegate)

Lost Ark is free-to-play - or it will be. The game is currently in a 3-day early access period for paying customers, but as of February 11, the game will be free for everyone. Once it opens up, players will be able to jump in and try it to see if it is something they want to invest time and, potentially, money into.

Lost Ark has a ton of resources to spend money on if you want to. Does that make the game pay-to-win and how far does ‘free’ take you in the game? Well, it seems that money isn’t used to win, but instead speeds up the grind or resets timers. Everything you need to progress is available to free players, just at a slower rate.

If you’d like a detailed explanation about how far the free experience goes, this Reddit post is dense and goes over what you can expect as a non-paying player. The long and short of it though is that you should get plenty of hours of fun out of Lost Ark without paying anything.

Does Lost Ark have a subscription fee?

(Image credit: Smilegate)

It does not, but also… it sort of does. Just not in the traditional way you might think with MMOs. Unlike World of Warcraft, for example, you don’t require a subscription to log in and play. Nor do you need it to get into new content.

However, there is a subscription-like item that you may want to consider buying. The Crystalline Aura is an item that gives a buff to timers, reduces the cost of fast travel, and allows gives you extra item slots. When you activate a Crystalline Aura it applies its effect to your character for 30 days.

The full list of benefits is below:

Triport Cost Waiver - Reduce your travel costs with free Triport trips

Liner 50% Discount - Travel the seas with ease thanks to half-priced ship tickets

Daily NPC Affinity Interaction +1 - Increases the number of times you can increase your affinity with an NPC every day

Life Energy Recovery +10% - Recover life energy, used for skills like hunting, logging, and excavating more quickly.

Bifrost Slot +2 - Two additional Bifrost slots, which will help you return quickly to places you've visited

Song of Return Cooldown -50% - Make more frequent trips back home with half cooldown on your song of return

Stronghold Research Time -10% - Reduces the research times for projects on your island stronghold

Stronghold Craft Time -10% - Reduce the crafting time for projects on your island stronghold

Stronghold Dispatch Time -10% - Reduce the dispatch timer when sending followers out from your island stronghold

Stronghold Action Energy Recovery Speed +10% - Replenish your energy for doing projects for your island stronghold more quickly

Free Ultimate Stress Buster in Stronghold - Install a special scarecrow on your island stronghold to increase your leveling speed

Crystal Benefactor Title - Enjoy the Crystalline Aura's exclusive title, Crystal Benefactor

The Crystalline Aura costs 420 blue crystals and lasts for 30 days. After that, you will have to buy a new crystal to continue to get the benefits.

However, there is good news if you are an Amazon Prime member. If you have it, you can head over to Prime Gaming you can pick up the Lost Ark Battle Pack for free. This comes with a Crystalline Aura included.

What to buy? Lost Ark Founder Pack tiers and what comes in them

(Image credit: Smilegate)

Now, while Lost Ark is free-to-play, there are of course ways you can invest in the game right now. These are the Founder Packs, and they come with a tiered system. Getting any of them will let you start playing the game from right now as each offers 3-day early access until the game launches on February 11.

However, there are four editions you can buy with various levels of access. The rewards as listed on the Lost Ark website are:

Bronze

Head Start - Start playing 3 days early

Founder's Exclusive Pet - A furry friend who'll faithfully follow along

30 Day Crystalline Aura

Founder's Title - Show that you were a core part of bringing Lost Ark to life with this Founder's title.

Price: $14.99, £13.20, AU$19.95

Silver

Head Start - Start playing 3 days ahead of the official launch

1,000 Royal Crystals - A premium in-game currency that can be exchanged for various in-game items

Founder's Exclusive Pet - A furry friend who'll faithfully follow along

30 Day Crystalline Aura

Founder's Title - Show that you were a core part of bringing Lost Ark to life with this Founder's title.

Silver Supply Crate - 30 Resurrection Feathers, 10,000 Silver, Adventurer's Equipment Crate, Gatherer's Tool Chest, Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 20), Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 30), Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 40), Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 50)

Price: $24.99, £21.99, AU$33.96

Gold

Head Start - Start playing 3 days ahead of the official launch

4,000 Royal Crystals - A premium in-game currency that can be exchanged for various in-game items

Founder's Exclusive Pet - A furry friend who'll faithfully follow along

30 Day Crystalline Aura

Founder's Title - Show that you were a core part of bringing Lost Ark to life with this Founder's title.

Gold Supply Crate: 30 Resurrection Feathers, 10,000 Silver, Adventurer's Equipment Crate, Gatherer's, Tool Chest, Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 20), Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 30), Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 40), Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 50)

Founder's Exclusive Skin - Show your style with the Founder’s exclusive Northern Lawmaker Skin

Character Expansion Slot - Provides one additional character slot

Price: $49.99, £43.99, AU$66.50

Platinum

Head Start - Start playing 3 days ahead of the official launch

7,000 Royal Crystals -

Founder's Exclusive Pet - A furry friend who'll faithfully follow along on your adventures—and help you collect loot!

30 Day Crystalline Aura

Founder's Title - Platinum Supply Crate - 60 Resurrection Feathers, 50,000 Silver, 5 Adventurer's Equipment Crates, Gatherer's Tool Chest, Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 20), Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 30), Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 40), Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 50)

Founder's Exclusive Skin - Show your style with the Founder’s exclusive Northern Lawmaker Skin

Character Expansion Slot - Provides one additional character slot

Founder's Skin - A special skin exclusive to Platinum Founders

Founder's Exclusive Mount - Turn heads wherever you go with this fearsome three-headed mount

Platinum Welcome Crate - Founder's Exclusive Wallpaper, Founder's Exclusive Structure, Legendary Rapport Gift Selection Chest, Launch Limited Card Pack

Price: $99.99, £87.99, AU$132.95

Looking for other free games?