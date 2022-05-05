RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals are down to just £999 this week - incredible value

We're in the best place ever for gaming laptop deals in the UK right now with a number of super-speedy high-end RTX 3070 machines dramatically falling in price.

Case in point - this 15.6-inch MSI Katana GF66 for £999 at Amazon - the recipient of a huge £400 discount currently. Not only does this one feature an RTX 3070 graphics card, a component that up until a month or two ago was rare to see on a gaming laptop deal for under £1,500, but an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Specs like these will have you maxing out graphical settings in games for a good few years down the line - especially if you play at 1080p on the 144hz display this MSI Katana comes with.

Another great option is this Asus TUF Dash F15 at Box.co.uk for £999.97, again the recipient of a rather tasty £400 price cut. This one also features a speedy RTX 3070 graphics card for a bargain price, alongside 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-11370H processor. You'll only get a quad-core CPU with this model but it's super, super thin for a gaming laptop (about 1-inch). Subsequently, if you're planning on travelling a lot with your machine then this one's a top all-rounder.

Both these machines are top features over on our main weekly gaming laptop deals roundup and fantastic buys. If you're (understandably) looking for something a bit cheaper, definitely check in with that page as it's got plenty more recommendations for under £1,000 - including options starting as low as £579.

Outside the UK? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Cheap RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals in the UK

MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,399

£999.99 at Amazon

Save £400 - A huge gaming laptop deal, this MSI Katana at Amazon is one of the cheapest machines we've ever seen to feature a powerful RTX 3070 graphics card. This GPU, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD means you'll be easily able to max out most games with this one. It's simply great value and worth every penny if you're looking for a machine with some serious power.

Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop: £1,399 £999.97 at Box

Save £400 - Another super-cheap RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal, this Asus TUF Dash is a good choice if you want a nice mix of power and portability. Despite having a powerful GPU this machine is really thin and also manages to pack in an Intel Core i7-11370H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The only downside with this particular machine is the CPU, which is a quad-core - a compromise made to slim down the design.

If you're interested, we're also tracking all of this week's cheapest graphics card prices for those looking to build their own machine. Or, while you're at it, why not pair up your new laptop with one of this week's best gaming headset deals.