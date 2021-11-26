Rent this $11,000 supercomputer for only $0.39/hour but there's a catch

No, you won't be able to play Crysis on this but for those that require a bit more oomph for their web hosting projects, there are dedicated servers and this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Ionos is offering $100 credit on any server configuration for the first month, making it a great platform for testers and makers.
Ionos 20-core Intel Xeon Ionos Dedicated server $280/mo
The Intel-based 4XL-192HDD is the most powerful affordable dedicated server available from Ionos and comes with 192GB RAM, 8TB storage, unlimited bandwidth, per-minute billing, no minimum contract and no setup fees.
(PSA: by the way, we are going to update our Black Friday web hosting deals and Black Friday website builder deals page at least once per day till Cyber Monday)
With per-minute billing, no minimum contract and no setup fees, the Intel-based 4XL-192HDD is the most powerful affordable dedicated server available at Ionos and is probably more powerful than the top supercomputer from the late 1990’s, the Intel-powered ASCII Red which had nearly 10,000 cores, a peak performance of 3.21 Tflops and had a cool price tag of $55 million in today’s dollars.
The 4XL-192-HDD runs on a single Intel Xeon Gold 6210U CPU. This Cascade-Lake processor has 20 cores and is clocked at 2.5GHz and has a peak performance of more than 1.5Tflops. It is also one of Intel’s leading chips when it comes to price per Flops.
This is backed by a staggering 192GB DDR4 ECC memory and a pair of 4TB SATA hard disk drives, configured in RAID-1 for redundancy. Ubuntu 20.04 is included as the default operating system and you can upgrade it to WIndows Server 2019.
As with all Ionos dedicated servers, there's also a 1Gbps unlimited, consume-as-much-as-you-want data pipe, load balancing and you can choose the location of your server (either United States, Spain, United Kingdom or Germany).
A similar Dell Poweredge R640 rack server with the same CPU and smaller SATA HDD drives can be had for about $11,000 excluding rebates. Users will be billed per month rather than per hour, and you can cancel your package risk free for 30 days. If you're not completely satisfied, Ionos says you can cancel your contract directly in the control panel for a full refund.