PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals 2019: the best prices rounded up

If you're looking for the best Black Friday PS4 deals, you're in the right place. We're now officially into 'Black Friday week' which means deals are coming in thick and fast

- great news if you're in the market for a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro.

We're updating this article each day to ensure you can find the best PS4 deals across the whole of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Even though it was first released six years ago, the PS4 is still massively popular, and with good reason. There's a stellar gaming lineup, a mid-generation 4K upgrade with the PS4 Pro and near-constant slew of fresh game releases, making Sony's console hard to topple.

But if you've somehow made it this far without a PS4, or are looking to upgrade to the world of HDR 4K gaming via a cheap PS4 Pro deal then Black Friday is a fantastic time to take advantage of arguably the best prices of the year.

Before parting with your hard-earned cash, consider that 2020 is more than likely going to see the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett going head to head for a place under your TV. So interest in the current-gen consoles won't be anywhere near as high in the next year, especially if Sony and Microsoft do the right thing and make both of the next-gen consoles fully backwards-compatible.

It means if you're not desperate for a PS4 right now, holding out another year may actually reap you big rewards. But if you're ready to invest now and don't want to miss out on some of the big releases between now and the end of 2020, here are the best Black Friday PS4 deals on the console, accessories, games and more.

Top 5 Black Friday PS4 deals right now

PS4 Black Friday console deals

US

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $299 at Amazon

Usually this bundle would cost somewhere in and around $400 but Amazon is offering it for just $300, meaning you get a PS4 Pro and the newly released Call of Duty for nearly $100 off.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $299.99 at Best Buy

Quick! This excellent PS4 Pro bundle was available at Walmart over the weekend, but promptly sold out. You're getting the new Call of Duty title for free compared to the next best PS4 Pro deal below. The console price is $100 less than normal too.

View Deal

PS4 Pro bundle | $399.99 $299 at Walmart

This is the one to get at the same price (and sans the game) if you can't find the CoD bundled version in stock. It's still an amazing deal we may or may not see come Black Friday through Walmart.View Deal

1TB PS4 Slim Bundle: Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | The Last of Us Remasted | God of War | $199 at Walmart

This incredible PS4 bundle is a steal for just under $200. For that price you get a 1TB console and three of the best PS4 exclusives. It's an absolute bargain.

View Deal

UK

FREE PS4 and COD: Modern Warfare with Sony phones

From October 25, pick up the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia 10 or Xperia L3 at Carphone Warehouse and bag yourself a free 500GB PS4 and copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - freebies worth £249.99! While stocks last.

View Deal

FIFA 20 500GB PS4 Bundle | £199 at Amazon

There's nearly £50 off this PS4 bundle that includes the recently released FIFA 20. To grab a top title and a console for under £200 is definitely a bargain.View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle | £199 at Game

We haven't seen many good deals on PS4 bundles, but Game is offering the regular PS4 with the recently released Modern Warfare for £100 off, and because it's Game, you also get a couple of months of Now TV as an extra incentive. View Deal

PS4 Pro and Death Stranding Bundle | £299 at Currys

You can pick up a PS4 Pro with the newly released Death Stranding for just £299 Currys. It's a bargain for those looking to pick up Kojima's brand new title.View Deal

PS4 Pro Death Stranding Bundle | Limited Edition | £329.99 at Game

This limited edition bundle from Game includes the Death Stranding PS4 Pro and controller alongside the game itself, all for just £329. View Deal

PS4 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | DualShock 4 controller | £219 at Currys

Typically a PS4 would set you back around £250, so to get the 500GB console with the new Call of Duty and an extra controller for under £250 is a great bargain.View Deal

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £329 £299 at Currys

You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game.

View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £50 off this bundle, which means you're essentially getting the newly released FIFA20 for free. You get the console with a Jet Black color scheme and a matching controller, the game on Blu-ray, FIFA Ultimate Team Bonus Content, and a free 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £299 at Currys

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this similar bundle offering FIFA 20 in place of COD. You're getting a slightly cheaper game included in this bundle, so the value isn't so high - but if it's the game you'd prefer to play then this is the best price by some distance.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Death Stranding | Now TV pass | £299 at Game

This PS4 Pro bundle has just come down £50 and it has a brand new game too. It also comes with a two-month pass for Now TV's entertainment channels too which is worth around £18. You can pick up this bundle with the white PS4 Pro for the same price at Amazon that swaps the Now TV Pass for an exclusive game sleeve.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Fortnite DLC | headset | 12-month PlayStation Plus pass | Now TV Pass | £299 at Game

Game has really packed out this Ps4 Pro bundle with some quality extras. While you don't get any full games directly with this offer, the 12-month pass for PS Plus will allow you to download free games each month.

View Deal

White PS4 Pro | God of War | £319.98 at ebuyer

If you're searching for one of those elusive white PS4 Pro models, this could be the bundle for you. It's coming in more expensive than the bundles that feature newer games, so this really is one you'll be buying for the rarer console colour.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Spider-Man | extra controller | £319 at Currys

We'd be wary of bundles featuring slightly older games like Spider-Man, but this £379 deal also includes an extra controller (around £50). Spider-Man goes for about £25, so you're saving a few pennies by bundling them together. That said, if you're not fussed about Spider-Man you might get a better deal elsewhere.



View Deal

Fortnite Neo Versa 500GB PS4 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon

A great-value bundle that includes a 500GB slim PS4 and the Neo Versa gear for Epic Games' global phenomenon. But TechRadar, we hear you cry: Fortnite is free to play! What sort of nonsense is this?! Fear not, gamers: this bundle comes with an extra Dualshock 4 controller and 2,000 V-bucks to spend in game, worth over £50 together.View Deal

PS4 Black Friday controller deals

US

PS4 Controller - various colors | $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends pop over - and saving yourself $21 is always good.

View Deal

PS4 controller - various colors | $59.99 $38.99 at Walmart

Walmart has also slashed the price of its Dualshock 4 controllers to match Amazon, and there's a range of color options for you to choose from. We personally have our eyes on the Blue Camo.

View Deal

DualShock 4 Controllers: $64.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Whether you want to get a few extra controllers for your console or want a DualShock 4 for PC or mobile, this deal makes all of them more affordable. A huge assortment of colors and designs are on sale.

View Deal

Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 Controller Bundle | $38.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering this great controller bundle for under $40, which includes a code for exclusive Fortnite content: Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling and 500 V-Bucks.View Deal

Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 Controller Bundle: $38.99 at Walmart

Walmart is offering this great controller bundle for under $40, which includes a code for exclusive Fortnite content: Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling and 500 V-Bucks.View Deal

PS4 Black Friday PS Plus deals

US

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $40 is a rare sight to behold, but thanks to CDKeys that's exactly the deal you can pick up today. PlayStation Plus provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection. You'll also get exclusive discounts on PS4 games across the PS Store as well.

View Deal

UK

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £29.85 at ShopTo

Save 40% on 12 months of PlayStation Plus with this fantastic Black Friday deal. PS Plus gets you online, allowing you to play with friends online, while also providing you with free games every month - and it's not been this cheap in a long time.

View Deal

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £37.99 at CDKeys

If the above deal sells out, you can still save over £10 with this 12 month subscription code if you're in the UK. That means you're getting roughly two free months of PS Plus for your money!

View Deal

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Black Friday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. You can save more than £10 on 12 months, meaning you won't have to worry about it again for a whole year. PS Plus stacks too, remember, so it'll add the time on to your current membership.

View Deal

PS4 Black Friday PSVR deals

US

PlayStation VR Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf Bundle | $249.99 at Walmart

There's $100 off this PSVR bundle that includes two fantastic PSVR titles, a PlayStation camera, PSVR headset and two move controllers.View Deal

PlayStation VR Five-game bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

This bundle will make it easy to jump into VR. For just $199, you'll get the Play Station VR headset and camera as well as five VR games. Skyrim and Resident Evil VII are among them.

View Deal

Playstation VR | Blood & Truth/Everybody's Golf: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This deal will get you a PlayStation VR setup, including the Move motion controllers. It'll also get you a copy of Everybody's Golf VR for some casual fun, and Blood & Truth for more intense VR gaming.

View Deal

UK

PlayStation VR NEW Mega Pack: £299.99 £209.99 at Amazon

An updated PSVR Mega Pack bundle brings the same bestselling VR headset with some new games, including Everybody's Golf VR and Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. TechRadar assumes no responsibility for pants ruined during VR playthroughs of the latter...View Deal

PlayStation VR Mega Pack | five games | £209.99 at Amazon

The mega pack is back in stock at Amazon and cheaper than it's been in a long time with five excellent PSVR games in Skyrim VR, Doom, Wipeout Omega Collection, Astro Bot and VR Worlds. You can also swap out Doom and Wipeout for Resident Evil 7 and Everybody's Golf at the same price if they're more your style.

View Deal

PlayStation VR Mega Pack | five games | Plus Everybody's Golf | £309.99 at Very

For the best of both worlds in the previous two bundles, you can also find the original PSVR Mega Pack with Everybody's Golf thrown in on top. The game by itself will set you back £25 so you're saving an extra few quid if you're excited for virtual golfing!

View Deal

PS4 Black Friday game deals

US

God of War: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

God of War is one of the most popular exclusive games available on PS4, and now you can play it yourself for less than $10. We could be seeing a sequel soon, so get yourself on this great deal to prepare.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Get yourself the complete edition of one of the PS4's most distinctive exclusives, Horizon Zero Dawn, for this fantastic low price. Like God of War, we're expecting a successor to this any day now, so make sure you're caught up on the world by grabbing this great game in the Black Friday sales.

View Deal

Gran Turismo Sport: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

This is the only sports game you'll pick up at the new sub-$10 price tag on Amazon, so you should race to get it if you like your motorsports.

View Deal

Sonic Team Racing: $39.99 $20 at Walmart

Looking for a fun kart racer without a famous plumber for a change? Then get a piece of this half-price discount at Walmart. Sonic and friends are back for another super colorful dose of multiplayer or solo kart racing with new weapons and team-tactics to enjoy. Also available for the same price on Xbox One.

View Deal

Shenmue III | PS4 | $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Shenmue III has just released but Best Buy is already offering $25 off the game, making it just under $35.View Deal

Days Gone (PS4): $39.99 now $20 at Walmart

Days Gone had a bit of a mixed reception but usually the Sony exclusive would set you back around $39, so a $20 saving is not to be scoffed at.View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4): $39.99 $15 at Walmart

This Spider-Man remains one of Sony's best PS4 exclusives, so picking up the game (which usually costs at least $40) for only $15 is a definite bargain.View Deal

Borderlands 3: PS4 | $44.99 $30 at Walmart

Borderlands 3 only released a few months about, so picking the title up for just $30 is a bargain - especially when you consider the price hasn't really dropped below $40.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2: PS4 | $40 $30 at Walmart

Red Dead has been out for a year but it's still one of the most essential console titles to own. Usually we would see RDR2 well above $40 but Walmart is offering it for just $30 - bargain.View Deal

The Last of Us Remastered: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

One of the most popular PS3 games of all time was swiftly remastered for PS4, and now you can play it for super cheap. A sequel is just around the corner too, so now is the perfect time to get on board with the franchise.

View Deal

Nioh: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

If you like Dark Souls-style games, then Nioh is a gem you may have missed - but thankfully you can grab it for less than $10 now! Bear in mind, PlayStation Plus subscribers can pick this game up for free until December 3, so don't buy it if you don't need to.

View Deal

God of War 2018: $19.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

You can get one of the best games from 2018 for a steal with this Black Friday deal from Best Buy. You can get it for just under $10.

View Deal

UK

7x PS4 greatest hits game bundle | £50 at Very

Grab God of War, three Uncharted games, God of War Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and The Last of Us: Remastered for just £50 at Very. This is an excellent Black Friday PS4 games bundle, offering the best titles the PS4 has to offer at a low all-in-one price.

View Deal

Days Gone with Limited Edition SteelBook | PS4 | £47.99 £32.99 at Amazon

There's £15 off this limited edition Days Gone SteelBook at Amazon, meaning you can pick up a fancier version of the Sony exclusive for just over £30.View Deal

Everybody's Golf VR | PS4 | £24.99 £13.49 at Amazon

Got a PSVR headset? Then you should definitely consider picking up Everybody's Golf. It's on eof our favorite PSVR games and we love it even more with £11 off. View Deal

Blood and Truth PSVR | PS4 | £27.99 £15.99 at Amazon

Blood and Truth is an absolutely fantastic PSVR title that would usually cost you over £25, however Amazon is offering it for £11 off. Absolute bargain.View Deal

Need For Speed Heat | PS4 | £48 £37.99 at Amazon

NFS Heat has only been out a month, so grabbing the title for under £40 is a great deal - saving you a tenner. That's before taking into account that it's the best we've seen the series to date.View Deal

FIFA 20 | PS4 | £47.99 £37.99 at Amazon

EA's latest instalment of its hit soccer game has only been out a couple of months but you can already save yourself £8. As we said in our review, FIFA 20 is "an enticing entry point for first-timers and rule breakers who like a little fun to go with their soccer."View Deal

Anthem | £29.99 £4.97 at Currys

BioWare's Anthem was far from the year's best game, but now it's less than a pint to have it delivered to your house. That's well worth it for a couple of hours of Iron Man-esque stompy robot shooting. View Deal

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos this Black Friday. The games on offer include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more.

View Deal

The Outer Worlds | PS4 | Digital Download | £49.99 £37.49 at PlayStation

The Outer Worlds only released last month, so to grab the game for less than £40 is pretty good - plus, you save a tenner in the process. Bargain.

View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) | PS4 |Operator Enhanced Edition | Digital Download | £84.99 £67.99 at PlayStation

If you're a big Call of Duty fan and want the game along with some digital in-game items and 3,000 Call of Duty Points, then this deal is your best bet - saving you just under £20.

View Deal

Borderlands 3 | PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £34.99 at PlayStation

If you've been waiting to pick up the new Borderlands then now is a great time as there's £15 the base game - saving you up to 41%.

View Deal

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £74.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

If you're a big Borderlands fan then you may want to pick up the deluxe edition, which is 36% off right now and includes a bunch of cosmetic and weapon packs.

View Deal

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £104.99 £64.99 at PlayStation

If you're an even bigger Borderlands 3 fan then you'll be happy to know you can save £40 on the super deluxe edition. You're almost taking it down the the usual price of the normal edition except you get cosmetic packs and the season pass.

View Deal

The Sims 4 | PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £8.99 at PlayStation

There's a whopping 74% off The Sims 4 on PS4, making it less than a tenner. That's the lowest price we've ever seen the console version of this title.

View Deal

The Sims 4 Bundle | PS4 | Digital Download | Cats and Dogs | Parenthood | Toddler Stuff | £39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation

There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.

View Deal

The Sims 4 Bundle | PS4 | Digital Download | Get to Work | Dine Out | Cool Kitchen Stuff| £39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation

There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.

View Deal

The Sims 4 Bundle | PS4 | Digital Download | Vampires | City Living | Vintage Glamour | £39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation

There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.

View Deal

Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £17.49 at PlayStation

There's 50% off the remastered Spyro Trilogy, which is a great bargain seeing as you get three games for less than £20.View Deal

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £38.99 at PlayStation

Save 35% on one of the best - and hardest - games of the year. That equates to just over £20 off.

View Deal

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PS4 | Digital Download | £44.99 £15.99 at PlayStation

We think Resident Evil 2 Remake is one of the best games of the year and, with 64% off, it just got even better.

View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

The Witcher 3 is a true modern classic RPG. If you haven't played it yet, and want to catch up before the TV show, then this offer from Sony is a must.

View Deal

Astro Bot Rescue Mission | PSVR | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

Astro Bot is one of our favorite PSVR games so we think that 62% off on the title is an absolute bargain for those with a PSVR headset.

View Deal

FIFA 20 | PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £39.99 at PlayStation

FIFA 20 has dropped to its lowest price yet, and it's from Sony's own PlayStation Store. It's the lowest price we've seen for the game so far and it gets you the standard version of the game for under £40. That's quite impressive considering the game is only a couple of months old.

View Deal

FIFA 20 Champions Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £79.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

Want a little added extra with your copy of FIFA 20? If you buy the Champions Edition you'll get 10 weeks of FIFA Ultimate Team packs alongside the normal copy of the game, and there are a few other added extras too.

View Deal

FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £89.99 £49.99 at PlayStation

Was the Champions Edition not enough for you? Spend a couple of quid extra and you'll get yourself double the amount of FIFA Ultimate Team packs. That's two a week for the 10 week period, and it's a remarkably discount for this top bundle.

View Deal

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 | PS4 | Limited Amazon Edition | £22.99 £15.49 at Amazon

You're not going to get this limited edition version of The Division 2 anywhere else. This edition includes both the main game and the first responder pack, all for under £20.

View Deal

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.97 at Amazon

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is one of the best horror games in years. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon is a decent buy.

View Deal

Devil May Cry 5 | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.67 at Amazon

Devil May Cry is another of this year's best releases, a hack-and-slash game that brings back a classic series. Since you'll usually find it for closer to £25, getting the physical version for £20 seems like a bargain.

View Deal

PS4 Black Friday gaming headset deals

US

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset | PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Green | $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $45 off this Razer gaming headset, allowing you to pick up a high quality gaming headset for even less. If green isn't your color, it also comes in matte black. View Deal

Razer Thresher Ultimate gaming headset: PS4 and PC | $177.99 $127.49 at Amazon

There's $50 off this fantastic Razer gaming headset which works with both PS4 and PC. View Deal

Razer Nari Wireless gaming headset: PS4 and PC | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

The Razer Nari Wireless is an amazing wireless gaming headset rocking 7.1 surround sound and THX audio. Now, it doesn't vibrate like the Razer Nari Ultimate, but for $60 off, we'd say it's worth the sacrifice.View Deal

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset | PS4 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Looking for a solid PS4 headset that won't cost you the earth? Then the Gold Wireless may be for you and, with over $30 off its RRP, now is a great time to pick one up.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: $99.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

If you want one gaming headset for all your needs, the Kraken Tournament Edition works with computers, consoles, mobile devices, and even the Nintendo Switch. It also has a USB audio controller to offer THX virtual surround sound.

View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro: $179.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

The Arctis Pro is a great gaming headset with clean, powerful audio and an excellent microphone. It also has a study design that rests comfortable on your head using a ski-band suspension system.

View Deal

Sony Gold headsets: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

You can upgrade your audio experience on PS4 with the Sony Gold Wireless headset. The offer 7.1-channel virtual surround sound, and they work for normal gaming as well as PlayStation VR.

View Deal

UK

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 PS4 Headset: £219.99 £99.99 at Argos

Supremely comfortable (according to our reviewer) and with great sound, this PS4/PC headset is amazing value on Black Friday at less than half price. It features gel-filled memory foam, which Turtle Beach claims will help you keep your cool in stressful moments. We're not so sure about that, but it certainly feels good, and the X Surround Sound tech brings your games to life.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset | PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Green | £99.99 £79.95 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $20 off this Razer gaming headset, allowing you to pick up a high quality gaming headset for even less. If green isn't your color, it also comes in matte black. View Deal

Steelseries Arctis 7 headset | £159.99 £104.99 at Argos

The Arctis 7 is supremely comfortable wireless gaming headset that's almost infinitely adjustable, and our reviewer found he could happily wear it all day. That's good to know, because with sound quality like this, you'll want to do exactly that. Argos has cut £55 off for Black Friday, making it a great buy,

View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset | £59.99 £29.99 at Argos

Another brilliant gaming headset deal from Argos this Black Friday. This wired set is perfect for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and when testing it, our reviewer was particularly impressed by the quality of its microphone pickup. It's an absolute steal at a whisker under £30.

View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1X headset | £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

This gaming headset offers great sound quality, and is compatible with all gaming systems thanks to the trusty 3.5mm jack. In our tests we were impressed by its quality and low-key looks, and with a third off at Argos this Black Friday, it looks and sounds mighty tempting.

View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1P headset | £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

A gaming headset for any platform, including PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, the SteelSeries Arctis 1P looks sleek and sounds great. It's tough too, with a metal-reinforced headband built to survive being thrown into a backpack for gaming on the move. Sounds like a winner to us.

View Deal

Sony Gold Black Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle PS4 | £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

This deal is now better than before. It's now just £44.99 (previously £49.99). saving you £25 on this wireless headset which also comes with a code to get some great Fortnite items including an epic Neo versa Outfit, epic Neo phrenzy back Bling and 2,000 v-bucks.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.